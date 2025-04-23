Trump Derangement Syndrome

Gloom & Doom

* The crazies have convinced themselves that when they’re not in power, they’re going to die.

* Or if you don’t do what they tell you to do, you’re going to die; but nobody is dying.

* The jig is up.

* When they say the world is going to end — yes, their world is ending.

* Their reality is over.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 April 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6371810856112



https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1914836612657168641