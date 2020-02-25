Stocks Plunge; Supply Chain Collapse Predicted; 40-70% Of World Population Will Be Infected #1809-6P

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1809 - Monday - February 24, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/BYXLiX2jwsE
CORONA VIRUS UPDATE: Stocks Rocked; Bank Predicts Supply Chain Collapse; 40-70% Of World Population Will Be Infected – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/dhrE30qkpqm
Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch says that the coronavirus will not be containable and that 40-70 of people worldwide will be infected.In an article entitled You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus, the Atlantic explains how the coronavirus is particularly dangerous because it may cause cause no symptoms at all in many carriers of the infection. According to Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch, this contributes to his prediction that coronavirus “will ultimately not be containable.”
“Lipsitch predicts that, within the coming year, some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” reports the Atlantic. The professor clarifies that this doesn’t mean all of those victims will become seriously ill and that “many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic.”
GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine. Michelle shares what prompted her getting involved in this awareness movement and what drives her to continue. https://www.v-ial.org/
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