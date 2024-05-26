Who Is the God of the Old Testament?
29 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
- Jesus Christ is the God of the Old Testament.
- The character of Jesus Christ in Psalms 105 and 106.
- There is no "angry God," and a "nice God Jesus."
- I and the Father are One. John 10:30
- I am in the Father, and the Father is in Me. John 14:11
- Sound like White Supremacy and racism.
- The Church does not like God, aka Jesus Christ, so we have gone the way of the Jews and invented a new religion that does not offend the Jews, who are the representatives of Satan and the world.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
biblegodjesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos