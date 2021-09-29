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[Sep 23, 2021] #24 This False Earth with Dave Weiss from The Flat Earth Podcast [False Reality Check]
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133 views • September 29, 2021
THIS VIDEO IS A PREVIEW, THE FULL VERSION IS AVAILABLE AT
https://rokfin.com/post/54417/24--This-False-Earth-with-Dave-Weiss-from-The-Flat-Earth-Podcast
ROKFIN VIDEOS ARE RELEASED EARLY AND PREMIUM FOR 30 DAYS, THEN OPENED UP FOR FREE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST AT ANY OF THE LINKS BELOW
Welcome to False Reality Check, a podcast hosted by a husband and wife. Featured in this podcast are episodes diving into deep topics like consciousness, spirituality, the nature of reality, society, culture, personal growth and others.
If you're interested in unique perspectives and raw, uncensored discussion with real free-thinking individuals, this is the right podcast for you. We don't tell you what you want to hear, we tell you what you need to hear.
We’re joined by Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast, someone we would consider to be a prominent voice in the flat earth community. Dave brings to us some common sense perspective and easily observable experimentation in order to make the case that this realm is not what it seems. We also get into some music picks that Dave brings to the table.
A Little Help From Our Friends: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6ZmZkmCPQWUS1M8FWUm4eE?si=fff212262d184dd0
Dave’s Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2An3aVitWOutAP2QjXp2YV?si=b52ac70b0bd54a63
SOCIAL
Please consider following us on social media.
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/creator/FalseRealityCheck
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frcpod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/frcpod
Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/falserealitycheck
Flote: https://flote.app/user/falserealitycheck
Gab: https://gab.com/falserealitycheck
Email: frcpodcast (at) protonmail (dot) com
LISTEN
Please consider downloading, listening and rating our podcast with five stars.
Website: falserealitycheck.com
RSS: https://feed.podbean.com/falserealitycheck/feed.xml
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/false-reality-check/id1572054836
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3cSJbMDUjtLVZ86C7N5nm9?si=aY_uDP-kTLSlpJLgEQGhJQ&;dl_branch=1
Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2ZhbHNlcmVhbGl0eWNoZWNrL2ZlZWQueG1s
SUPPORT
Sign up for Rokfin and get more exclusive content.
https://rokfin.com/FalseRealityCheck
Get $10 & Buy Bitcoin: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/falserealitycheck
CashApp: https://cash.app/$falserealitycheck
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ACP757YQ8CZL4
Earn Bitcoin Back with Fold: https://use.foldapp.com/r/CPPJYEWJ
Closing Music: Mezhdunami - Uncut gems
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
https://rokfin.com/post/54417/24--This-False-Earth-with-Dave-Weiss-from-The-Flat-Earth-Podcast
ROKFIN VIDEOS ARE RELEASED EARLY AND PREMIUM FOR 30 DAYS, THEN OPENED UP FOR FREE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST AT ANY OF THE LINKS BELOW
Welcome to False Reality Check, a podcast hosted by a husband and wife. Featured in this podcast are episodes diving into deep topics like consciousness, spirituality, the nature of reality, society, culture, personal growth and others.
If you're interested in unique perspectives and raw, uncensored discussion with real free-thinking individuals, this is the right podcast for you. We don't tell you what you want to hear, we tell you what you need to hear.
We’re joined by Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast, someone we would consider to be a prominent voice in the flat earth community. Dave brings to us some common sense perspective and easily observable experimentation in order to make the case that this realm is not what it seems. We also get into some music picks that Dave brings to the table.
A Little Help From Our Friends: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6ZmZkmCPQWUS1M8FWUm4eE?si=fff212262d184dd0
Dave’s Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2An3aVitWOutAP2QjXp2YV?si=b52ac70b0bd54a63
SOCIAL
Please consider following us on social media.
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/creator/FalseRealityCheck
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frcpod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/frcpod
Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/falserealitycheck
Flote: https://flote.app/user/falserealitycheck
Gab: https://gab.com/falserealitycheck
Email: frcpodcast (at) protonmail (dot) com
LISTEN
Please consider downloading, listening and rating our podcast with five stars.
Website: falserealitycheck.com
RSS: https://feed.podbean.com/falserealitycheck/feed.xml
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/false-reality-check/id1572054836
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3cSJbMDUjtLVZ86C7N5nm9?si=aY_uDP-kTLSlpJLgEQGhJQ&;dl_branch=1
Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2ZhbHNlcmVhbGl0eWNoZWNrL2ZlZWQueG1s
SUPPORT
Sign up for Rokfin and get more exclusive content.
https://rokfin.com/FalseRealityCheck
Get $10 & Buy Bitcoin: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/falserealitycheck
CashApp: https://cash.app/$falserealitycheck
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ACP757YQ8CZL4
Earn Bitcoin Back with Fold: https://use.foldapp.com/r/CPPJYEWJ
Closing Music: Mezhdunami - Uncut gems
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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