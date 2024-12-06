Got an RV Camper? Carry your ebike on it? A SERIOUS WARNING about e-bike batteries...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/ebikebattery
Lithium e-bike batteries CAN and DO flare up and can destroy your RV Camper. Here's a true story of what happened to one couple, what we can learn, and how we can prevent from happening to more RV'ers and their RV Campers...
#ebike
#rvcamper
#rvwarning
#ebikebattery
#lithiumbattery