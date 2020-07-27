© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvano Trotta - Narcissiques - Psychopathes - Machiavéliques
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • July 27, 2020
Import 27 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzT8N2SqG68
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les Médias nous racontent que les personnes qui refusent de porter un masques sont narcissiques, psychopathes et machiavéliques. J'ai décidé d'inviter l'un des plus grand expert mondial en comportement, Profiler, l'unique représentant français invité à la dernière WebConférence d'Edward Snowden, Nadine Touzeau. Restez jusqu'à la fin, fou rire assuré, et bonne dose de bonne humeur !
Sources :
https://nadinetouzeau.com
https://nadinetouzeau.com/publications-scientifiques/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no0Y-4TnYJc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-nlBw3vsNw
https://www.amazon.fr/Net-Profiling-Appr%25C3%25A9hender-profils-cybercriminels/dp/2490339044/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1541104174&sr=8-1&keywords=nadine%2Btouzeau
https://ho1.us/2020/07/france-paradis-des-reseaux-pedo-criminels-y-compris-au-sein-de-la-dgsi/
https://www.sudouest.fr/2020/05/25/en-france-un-enfant-disparait-toutes-les-10-minutes-51-000-disparitions-en-2019-7509843-10407.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/societe/psychopathes-narcissiques-ces-profils-refractaires-au-port-du-masque-25-07-2020-2385571_23.php
https://www.cnews.fr/monde/2020-07-25/coronavirus-narcissiques-et-psychopathes-plus-enclins-refuser-de-porter-un-masque
https://www.doctissimo.fr/html/psychologie/principales_maladies/9825-psychopathie-psychopathe-symptomes.htm
https://www.psychaanalyse.com/pdf/DEFINITION%2520ET%2520CARACTERISTIQUE%2520DU%2520PERVERS%2520NARCISSIQUE%2520-%25205%2520Pages%2520-%252037%2520Ko.pdf
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les Médias nous racontent que les personnes qui refusent de porter un masques sont narcissiques, psychopathes et machiavéliques. J'ai décidé d'inviter l'un des plus grand expert mondial en comportement, Profiler, l'unique représentant français invité à la dernière WebConférence d'Edward Snowden, Nadine Touzeau. Restez jusqu'à la fin, fou rire assuré, et bonne dose de bonne humeur !
Sources :
https://nadinetouzeau.com
https://nadinetouzeau.com/publications-scientifiques/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no0Y-4TnYJc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-nlBw3vsNw
https://www.amazon.fr/Net-Profiling-Appr%25C3%25A9hender-profils-cybercriminels/dp/2490339044/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1541104174&sr=8-1&keywords=nadine%2Btouzeau
https://ho1.us/2020/07/france-paradis-des-reseaux-pedo-criminels-y-compris-au-sein-de-la-dgsi/
https://www.sudouest.fr/2020/05/25/en-france-un-enfant-disparait-toutes-les-10-minutes-51-000-disparitions-en-2019-7509843-10407.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/societe/psychopathes-narcissiques-ces-profils-refractaires-au-port-du-masque-25-07-2020-2385571_23.php
https://www.cnews.fr/monde/2020-07-25/coronavirus-narcissiques-et-psychopathes-plus-enclins-refuser-de-porter-un-masque
https://www.doctissimo.fr/html/psychologie/principales_maladies/9825-psychopathie-psychopathe-symptomes.htm
https://www.psychaanalyse.com/pdf/DEFINITION%2520ET%2520CARACTERISTIQUE%2520DU%2520PERVERS%2520NARCISSIQUE%2520-%25205%2520Pages%2520-%252037%2520Ko.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.