Another Iranian attack also in Kuwait
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1352 followers
Follow
22 views • 1 day ago

Another Iranian attack also in Kuwait.

It seems that the Gulf countries are taking more hits than Israel. They have limited air defense capabilities.

Adding: An Iranian official: Iran will benefit from its unique capabilities against American interests in the region in the next phase.

The Iranian response will not be limited to the ballistic missile system and offensive drones.

Adding:

A cluster of tankers carrying oil and liquefied natural gas has been spotted at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping has effectively been paralyzed following reports of Iran blocking the strait amid escalating conflict in the region.

According to maritime traffic monitoring data, hundreds of vessels are awaiting further instructions, not daring to enter the narrow passageway through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas exports pass.

There are less than two days left until the opening of stock market trading. Analysts warn that if the blockade persists, markets could respond with a sharp rise in fuel and energy prices.

Adding:

More and more sources are writing about the death of Ali Khamenei - the supreme leader of Iran. This time, Israeli publications The Times of Israel and Kan News are reporting on this.

It is claimed that his body was allegedly extracted from under the ruins of his residence.

There are still no other confirmations of this information. However, Khamenei himself has not appeared in public in any form, and his announced address has not yet taken place.

⚡️ Khamenei's office: The enemy is resorting to psychological warfare — everyone needs to be careful

Reuters also reports that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed along with other representatives of the country's leadership.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
