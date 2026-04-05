⚠️ 'Kill people, not buildings': Israeli TV host endorses neutron bomb

“Why aren't we using a neutron bomb? It's a type of atomic bomb that doesn't damage buildings, it kills people in a limited way everywhere,” hawkish Israeli journalist Shimon Riklin didn’t think twice before suggesting.

🚫 When mass killing becomes a talking point.

Adding:

Hezbollah hits Israeli warship near Lebanese waters

💬 "Islamic Resistance fighters attacked an Israeli warship 68 nautical miles off the coast of Lebanon, preparing to launch an attack on Lebanese territory," a Hezbollah spokesman said.

The attack was made with "a naval cruise missile after several hours of target surveillance," he added.

Israel has lost large numbers of tanks and other armored vehicles to Hezbollah attacks in its latest invasion of southern Lebanon.





@geopolitics_prime