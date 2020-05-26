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Introducing Trinity's Certified Traditional Naturopath Program
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19 views • May 26, 2020
The Certified Traditional Naturopath (CTN) program serves as the culminating program from Trinity School of Natural Health and is specifically for students who identify as "Traditional Naturopaths". This program studies the founding philosophies of traditional naturopathy as well as teaches the elements of practice which are vital to a successful career in natural health.
LEARN MORE: www.trinityschool.org/program/ctn
LEARN MORE: www.trinityschool.org/program/ctn
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