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HARD TO FIND REAL PEOPLE BEFORE THE AGE OF THE HUMANOID- BUT- NOW- HOW MANY OIDS ARE OUT THERE...
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1945 views • October 25, 2021
Source: PiratePete. I think my neighbors are real. Unless they make a really true to life unemployed, beer drinking, got me a GED educaton, hick robot. I wonder... Anyway here are some more videos you may find interesting:
BioTech Analyst: Genetic Code Stolen, Changed With PCR Tests, Shots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/toOwWQE50dou/
BioTech Analyst: Genetic Code Stolen, Changed With PCR Tests, Shots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/toOwWQE50dou/
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