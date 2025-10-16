Bridgehead "Island" conducting a limited landing operation on the right bank

Bridgehead "Island"

Kherson direction. GV "Dnipro" is conducting a limited landing operation on the right bank. Artillery of the 18th OA is striking the Quarantine Island.

More of:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of October 16, 2025

🗞 Trump🇺🇸 generated a phrase that Ukraine🇺🇦 wants to go on the offensive [?] and he will make a decision on this issue. He also said, “Prime Minister India🇮🇳 Modi assured me today that India will not buy oil from Russia🇷🇺.” It was announced that the US wants to force China🇨🇳 to stop buying Russian oil and impose even higher tariffs on goods from China. Also, the “peacekeeper” indicated intentions to strike Venezuela🇻🇪 under the pretext of fighting “drug terrorists.”

▪️ From the Saratov region, footage arrives of air defense work near the refinery. In the north of the Rostov region, an enemy air attack was repelled in Chertkovsky, Kamensky, Sholokhovsky, and Verkhny Don districts. Several UAVs were destroyed on approach to the Voronezh region. In the Krasnodar territory this morning in the Tuapsinsky district - drone threat, air defense is active.

▪️ Russian Armed Forces carried out missile and drone strikes on targets in the city of Nizhyn Chernigov region, Balakliia in Kharkov region, Poltava and Kremenchuk, as well as in Kiev region. More than 100 drones were reported overnight.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked the village of Brakhlov in Klimovsky district with FPV drones, a civilian was killed. Near the settlement of Stratava in the Starodubsky district, a vehicle was attacked, a woman was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the group “North” is engaged in heavy fighting, grinding out positions from the enemy.

▪️ In the Kursk region, a drone attacked the village of Belaya in Belovsky district, 2 police officers were injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Kozinka, two were injured as a result of a drone attack. In Berezovka, a drone struck a vehicle, the driver was injured. Under strikes are Komsomolsky, Tserkovny, Krasny Oktyabr, Saltykovo, Vesyolaya Lopan, Chaiki, Bessonovka, Shebekino, Chervona Dibrovka, Maslova Pristan, Gora-Podol, Proletarsky, Shakhovka.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the group “North” is fighting on the left bank of the Volchya River and in the eastern part of the city with support from aviation, artillery, and TOC-1A units. The enemy is offering fierce resistance.

▪️ The assault on Kupyansk continues. Russian Armed Forces are operating in the city center, flanking enemy positions in the urban area.

▪️ South of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk), Russian Armed Forces are advancing in Novopavlivka, the MoD announced its liberation. The assault on the “Lazurny” district in Pokrovsk continues.

▪️ On the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the group “East” reported the capture of Alekseevka.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, fighting is ongoing in Prymorsk, the 108th airborne assault brigade destroys enemy drones, which are conducting counteractions. Fighting continues for Stepnohirsk. The enemy carried out a massive shelling of Kamianka-Dniprovska; a civilian car was destroyed by a targeted strike, two civilians were injured.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, the group “Dnipro” intensified attacks, striking Karantynnyi Island (Kherson city). On our side of the river, two men were injured by strikes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Chaplynka. The enemy struck Aleshky, Velyki Kopani, Hornostaivka, Dnipryany, Zavodivka, Kairam, Kakhovka, Kardashinka, Kazachyi Lager, Nova Zburivka, Nova Kakhovka, Peschane, Velyka Lepetykha, Knyaze-Hryhorivka, Nova Mayachka.

▪️ In the DPR in Gorlovka, a woman was killed as a result of a HIMARS MLRS strike. A grandmother born in 1941 was injured. A man was injured from the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



