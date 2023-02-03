Harald Kautz Vella über transhumanistische

Harald Kautz Vella
Der Geoengineering Komplex - Transhumanismus
Er berichtet über Chemtrails, Impfungen Nanobots, Nanotechnologie, Transhumanismus verschiedener Substanzen und mehr...
Technologien die es ermöglichen Emotionen aufzuzeichnen und zu senden.
Sozusagen ist eine Steuerung und Kontrolle des Menschen möglich.
