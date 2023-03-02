82C Army





March 1, 2023





Rep. Chip Roy goes after the ENTIRE SWAMP

Use Cash App if you want to Help support this Channel. $B4MDayDay

Thank you for all the Views, Comments, Rumbles, and Support.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bfh0e-rep.-chip-roy-goes-after-the-entire-swamp.html



