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Four Threats to Freedom: Why God Allows it to Happen
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80 views • March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Does it seem that a demonic spirit has been released to reverse whatever good Trump was able to do? Last year brought covid, and with it disruption, stress, disorganization, loss of liberty, and even greater strife. Things have gone downhill from there. But God will use it for our good. Guaranteed. So let's take a look at four threats to our freedoms--and what we can do with this present persecution.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://news.yahoo.com/u-border-agency-projects-surge-211816007.html
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx8mvn/cell-lines-covid-coronavirus-vaccines
https://www.timesofisrael.com/concerns-in-uk-over-potential-introduction-of-israel-style-vaccine-green-pass/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/advice/vaccine-passports-countries/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/29/naomi_wolf_mandatory_vaccine_passport_could_lead_to_end_of_human_liberty_in_the_west.html
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11296/20210327/supporters-raise-more-than-45k-for-canadian-pastor-facing-charges-over-worship-services.htm
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Does it seem that a demonic spirit has been released to reverse whatever good Trump was able to do? Last year brought covid, and with it disruption, stress, disorganization, loss of liberty, and even greater strife. Things have gone downhill from there. But God will use it for our good. Guaranteed. So let's take a look at four threats to our freedoms--and what we can do with this present persecution.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://news.yahoo.com/u-border-agency-projects-surge-211816007.html
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx8mvn/cell-lines-covid-coronavirus-vaccines
https://www.timesofisrael.com/concerns-in-uk-over-potential-introduction-of-israel-style-vaccine-green-pass/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/advice/vaccine-passports-countries/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/29/naomi_wolf_mandatory_vaccine_passport_could_lead_to_end_of_human_liberty_in_the_west.html
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11296/20210327/supporters-raise-more-than-45k-for-canadian-pastor-facing-charges-over-worship-services.htm
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
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