Strategic Advisor Board Podcast. Energy of Business Moments Ep230 with special guest Richard Blank.
6 views • 10 months ago

Listen to some of the world foremost thought leaders. Learn their wins, losses, struggles, triumphs, and success stories that contributed to building their business empire.


Welcome to SAB Podcasts


Get cutting-edge business news, tips, tricks, and trends from the biggest, brightest, and most innovative people in business. The SAB Podcast takes you around the world to gain different perspectives from industry leaders in all niches. They share their stories, struggles, and wins in business. Tune in today and grab golden nuggets to implement in your life and business.


Leaving the United States and eventually becoming a CEO in Costa Rica has had many learning moments. Richard Blank shares how he runs his 15-year call-center company in Costa Rica. Hear how he strives to build community enhancing people’s lives and providing a stimulating environment where his team builds momentum before going into the grind of making calls. Richard shares both logical and specialty advice for entrepreneurs. Don’t miss this one!


#RichardBlank #CostaRica #CallCenter #Outsourcing #Telemarketing #BPO #Sales #Entrepreneur #B2B #Business #Podcast #Gamification #CEO #smallbusinesschronicles #strategicadvisoryboard


strategic advisory board, Richard Blank,Costa Rica's Call Center, Outsourcing, Telemarketing, BPO, Nearshore, Sales, Entrepreneur, B2B, Business,Podcast,Gamification,Leadership,Marketing, Radio, Guest, Money, education, trainer,


Strategic Advisor Board Podcast. Fortune Favors the Brave. Energy of Business Moments with Richard Blank. Ep230



https://youtu.be/ivnLo59gTM0?si=g2TAwk7H_ua7nc4U

businesssalesrichard blank
