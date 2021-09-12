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1% Spiritual Awakening Shifts 5D Earth: Golden Age of HUmanity
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101 views • September 12, 2021
The scientific research on how meditation and spiritual awakening by only 1% of the world's population can manifest the New Earth is discussed by author and Seattle hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt in this interview segment with Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased On the Fence'. She explains how it does not matter if 99% of the world's human population is not spiritually awakened as long as at least 1% of the world is. That's enough to tip the scale and complete the splitting of the two realities of Earth as brought forth through her hypnosis sessions. By being 'you', and doing 'you' the best you can, you are not only changing your reality, but you are also helping everyone else too by moving those people who radiate close enough to the minimum frequency into New Earth as well!
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/tGAHmT6QEzs
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
__________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!! Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect Conferences and Meet-Ups https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work: Paypal https://www.paypal.me/uotf Patreon (Monthly Support) https://www.patreon.com/uotf
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/tGAHmT6QEzs
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
__________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!! Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect Conferences and Meet-Ups https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work: Paypal https://www.paypal.me/uotf Patreon (Monthly Support) https://www.patreon.com/uotf
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