© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LINK: https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/sgtreport
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
This despicable doctor is all over TV in Minnesota urging people to immediately jab their kids and claiming that the mRNA gene therapy shots do not negatively effect fertility. Her name is Eileen Crespo and she loves the official propaganda. Unfortunately for her, the people are waking up.