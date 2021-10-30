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Learn Why the Left Fears Tucker Carlson's New Documentary: The Plot Against the People
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361 views • October 30, 2021
A new documentary series produced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson aims to set the story straight on the events of January 6, and the subsequent hammer that fell on patriots who were set up that day.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-tucker-carlson-documentary-patriot-purge-shows-true-story-behind-jan-6/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-tucker-carlson-documentary-patriot-purge-shows-true-story-behind-jan-6/
Earn FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points when shopping during our early Black Friday sale!
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