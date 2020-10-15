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Mockingbird Media Hunt: Ali Alexander
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21 views • October 15, 2020
#DECLASSIFIEDproductions #AliAlexander #FakeMaga
https://thoughtcriminal.video/mockingbird-media-hunt/f/ali-abdul-razaq-akbar
Our Website...
https://thoughtcriminal.video
00:00 DISCLAIMER...
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
00:09 INTRO...
---
00:45 GRIFTER GONNA GRIFT...
https://twitter.com/ali
+
https://twitter.com/search?q=%40ali%20blocked%20me%20money&;s=09
+
https://twitter.com/zayettcy/status/1230322451587878913?s=19
+
https://twitter.com/tammy08051/status/1099363154704953345?s=19
+
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/748661980134506496/Capture_2020-08-22-05-18-06.png?width=630&;height=475
+
https://twitter.com/TJMaga1/status/1174488974599053313?s=19
+
https://twitter.com/ISHINE22/status/1310975712887599104?s=20
+
MEME: https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/760646329394921502/IMG_20200929_173440.jpg
02:17 CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
+
https://twitter.com/TweetWordz
+
https://youtu.be/fEEpIjE6qkM
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qDvQ-sH4Gc
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-szXkiwio
+
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mercer_%28businessman%29
04:08 his mouth wrote a check his ass can cash...
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/748961487225094314/grindr.jpg
04:52 the fun part of the video...
https://twitter.com/tmm_co/status/1310727849909706752?s=20
05:09 pedophilia???
https://www.breitbartunmasked.com/2015/07/09/ali-akbars-latest-tea-party-scam-is-his-most-disturbing-yet/
+
https://www.instagram.com/thealialexander/
+
https://legalschnauzer.blogspot.com/2012/07/connecting-dots-between-karl-rove-and.html
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVLgZxxudJE
+
https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-george-w-bush-pedophile-investigation/
+
https://img.thedailybeast.com/image/upload/c_crop,d_placeholder_euli9k,h_1440,w_2560,x_0,y_0/dpr_2.0/c_limit,w_740/fl_lossy,q_auto/v1500066378/170714-bill-bushes_fzfukc
07:22 GOD'S SCORE CARD...
https://www.bibleinfo.com/en/topics/ten-commandments-list
+
https://www.biblehub.com/matthew/18-6.htm
07:59 OUTRO...
https://store.steampowered.com/app/945360/Among_Us/
This is a #DataDredge on a #FakeMaga. #aliAlexander's real name is #AliAkbar, He's a 2 time felon, a #Grifter, and a #FalseProphet in the #MagaMovement. He's been trying to inject himself into #Qanon how ever if you view his periscopes (https://www.periscope.tv/AliScopes/1zqKVeeYqPMxB) you'll find that he is scapegoating the #Qmovement as well. He's tied in with the Old Guard #Globalists like #KarlRove and there is #pedogate connections to both Karl Rove and #ScammyDavis, here. He'll backtrack on the Karl Rove thing (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZ63SY9-mmc) being former lovers and all He runs a blackmail ring according to #GavinWince. #AlexJones knows all of this btw...
https://twitter.com/iheartmindy/status/1204625749149442048?s=19
https://twitter.com/GabeHoff/status/1175465057607487488?s=19
https://twitter.com/TurtleboyTweets/status/1176495592278810624?s=19
https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/citizenjournal/viewtopic.php?p=2#p2
https://twitter.com/StellarFox2/status/1302467277850316800?s=19
https://twitter.com/GavinWince/status/1302626891891904513?s=19
https://www.pscp.tv/w/ciE-QzF6WUtiWkREYXpCS2V8MUJSS2pZclJFZE54d0csgzs7ZXefbl_7RxOqsYl8RQcMPIg8HOhheV_p7jva?t=16m51s
https://twitter.com/PatriotManji/status/1300977660215152641?s=19
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299404764250243074
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1297317994373283840
https://t.co/JMT6mUbD4u
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298619306704621572
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298649945910779906
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299089438132391936
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299110172975968256
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298814894846992384
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298985968465096710
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298990005797310465
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/748661802484891868/748667057402544188/Ali-Akbar-and-Jack-Dorsey-640x480.jpg
https://youtu.be/uZYb1eTb9g4
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/748661802484891868/748662225111220454/Capture_2020-08-22-00-26-12.png
https://founders.alialexander.org/join/
Im a big fan of #amongus btw
Our Social Media:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Th0ughtCrimes
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/declassified_productions/
*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS*
music by:
Co.Ag
Cicada 3301
https://youtu.be/b73t9SLss8k
https://thoughtcriminal.video/mockingbird-media-hunt/f/ali-abdul-razaq-akbar
Our Website...
https://thoughtcriminal.video
00:00 DISCLAIMER...
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
00:09 INTRO...
---
00:45 GRIFTER GONNA GRIFT...
https://twitter.com/ali
+
https://twitter.com/search?q=%40ali%20blocked%20me%20money&;s=09
+
https://twitter.com/zayettcy/status/1230322451587878913?s=19
+
https://twitter.com/tammy08051/status/1099363154704953345?s=19
+
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/748661980134506496/Capture_2020-08-22-05-18-06.png?width=630&;height=475
+
https://twitter.com/TJMaga1/status/1174488974599053313?s=19
+
https://twitter.com/ISHINE22/status/1310975712887599104?s=20
+
MEME: https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/760646329394921502/IMG_20200929_173440.jpg
02:17 CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
+
https://twitter.com/TweetWordz
+
https://youtu.be/fEEpIjE6qkM
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qDvQ-sH4Gc
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-szXkiwio
+
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mercer_%28businessman%29
04:08 his mouth wrote a check his ass can cash...
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/748661802484891868/748961487225094314/grindr.jpg
04:52 the fun part of the video...
https://twitter.com/tmm_co/status/1310727849909706752?s=20
05:09 pedophilia???
https://www.breitbartunmasked.com/2015/07/09/ali-akbars-latest-tea-party-scam-is-his-most-disturbing-yet/
+
https://www.instagram.com/thealialexander/
+
https://legalschnauzer.blogspot.com/2012/07/connecting-dots-between-karl-rove-and.html
+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVLgZxxudJE
+
https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-george-w-bush-pedophile-investigation/
+
https://img.thedailybeast.com/image/upload/c_crop,d_placeholder_euli9k,h_1440,w_2560,x_0,y_0/dpr_2.0/c_limit,w_740/fl_lossy,q_auto/v1500066378/170714-bill-bushes_fzfukc
07:22 GOD'S SCORE CARD...
https://www.bibleinfo.com/en/topics/ten-commandments-list
+
https://www.biblehub.com/matthew/18-6.htm
07:59 OUTRO...
https://store.steampowered.com/app/945360/Among_Us/
This is a #DataDredge on a #FakeMaga. #aliAlexander's real name is #AliAkbar, He's a 2 time felon, a #Grifter, and a #FalseProphet in the #MagaMovement. He's been trying to inject himself into #Qanon how ever if you view his periscopes (https://www.periscope.tv/AliScopes/1zqKVeeYqPMxB) you'll find that he is scapegoating the #Qmovement as well. He's tied in with the Old Guard #Globalists like #KarlRove and there is #pedogate connections to both Karl Rove and #ScammyDavis, here. He'll backtrack on the Karl Rove thing (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZ63SY9-mmc) being former lovers and all He runs a blackmail ring according to #GavinWince. #AlexJones knows all of this btw...
https://twitter.com/iheartmindy/status/1204625749149442048?s=19
https://twitter.com/GabeHoff/status/1175465057607487488?s=19
https://twitter.com/TurtleboyTweets/status/1176495592278810624?s=19
https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/citizenjournal/viewtopic.php?p=2#p2
https://twitter.com/StellarFox2/status/1302467277850316800?s=19
https://twitter.com/GavinWince/status/1302626891891904513?s=19
https://www.pscp.tv/w/ciE-QzF6WUtiWkREYXpCS2V8MUJSS2pZclJFZE54d0csgzs7ZXefbl_7RxOqsYl8RQcMPIg8HOhheV_p7jva?t=16m51s
https://twitter.com/PatriotManji/status/1300977660215152641?s=19
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299404764250243074
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1297317994373283840
https://t.co/JMT6mUbD4u
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298619306704621572
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298649945910779906
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299089438132391936
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1299110172975968256
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298814894846992384
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298985968465096710
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1298990005797310465
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/748661802484891868/748667057402544188/Ali-Akbar-and-Jack-Dorsey-640x480.jpg
https://youtu.be/uZYb1eTb9g4
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/748661802484891868/748662225111220454/Capture_2020-08-22-00-26-12.png
https://founders.alialexander.org/join/
Im a big fan of #amongus btw
Our Social Media:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Th0ughtCrimes
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/declassified_productions/
*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS*
music by:
Co.Ag
Cicada 3301
https://youtu.be/b73t9SLss8k
Keywords
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