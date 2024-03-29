Create New Account
THE JEWS BEHIND US BORDER INVASION .. WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE TODAY!
Wardo Rants
463 Subscribers
36 views
Published 14 hours ago

Retired Chinese General Hoatian says they are coming to take over the USA .. lock stock and barrel. All the while, jews have been working for decades to disarm Americans, border invaders are funded in every way, and also given weapons, enlisting in US military, police forces, replacing the American workforces.

Keywords
trumpillegal immigrationbidenborder invasionpopulation replacement

