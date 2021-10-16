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They have deceived the American Public. Sneaky and Deceptive. Vaxx/jab. Crimes against humanity. Nuremburg 2.0
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180 views • October 16, 2021
I feel helpless. I am shy and quiet but I felt compelled to share this, even if I can only help one person. They are all in bed together and they have lied and deceived the American people. Hopefully I can at least do a little something to help. Please bear with me as I don't normally make videos. I am trying to gain a little bit of confidence so kind words are greatly appreciated (or even constructive criticism is welcome.) Thank you so much!😍
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