KILLING the FIRSTBORN and WW3, WHY the NWO is in SUCH a HURRY

I was wrong in the video that it is not 68 days between both assassination attempts on Trump It was a clerical error but this point I make is true. And I'm not remaking the video due to clerical error. But I am going over why Satan the devil and the new world order isn't such a hurry to bring forth World war 3. Why they are in such a hurry to cause chaos all over the world.
