US & ISRAEL ATTACK IRAN TO REIGNITE WAR

U.S. And Israel Attack Iran To Reignite War

The United States and Israel continue to escalate against Iran in what appears to be a bid to reignite the war on the Islamic Republic.

Ignoring several warnings by Iran, the Israeli military on June 7 launched strikes against the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut — a stronghold of Hezbollah. The Islamic Republic kept its word and responded on the same day, launching ballistic missiles at Israel.

By June 8, Iran had reportedly launched around 30 missiles, targeting both Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases. The Israeli military responded with a series of strikes, mainly hitting air defenses and petrochemical facilities — allegedly involved in missile production.

The Islamic Republic ceased attacks on Israel later in the day, but warned of a harsher response if Israel continued “aggression” in Lebanon.

Right after the end of the clash with Israel, the U.S. began to escalate in the Persian Gulf. U.S. forces struck a tanker, the Palau-flagged Marivex, in the Gulf of Oman as it attempted to sail towards an Iranian port, reinforcing the blockade ordered by President Donald Trump.

Around the same time, an Iranian drone brought down an American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter close to the same area. The crew survived, but Trump vowed to respond.

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes over the night of June 9 and 10, mainly hitting air defenses along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Republic hit back quickly, targeting Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, unidentified targets at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones. An American MQ-9 Reaper combat drone was also shot down close to the Strait of Hormuz early on June 10.

The Iranian attack didn’t deter the U.S., however. U.S. forces again struck a tanker heading to an Iranian port, the Palau-flagged Settebello.

The escalation didn’t stop there as Trump threatened further strikes against Iran. And indeed over the night of June 10 and 11, another American attack targeted the Islamic Republic. The main target was also air defenses. The Iranian response came quickly, with ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones targeting the same three key bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

More escalation is to be expected in the coming days. In fact, Trump has already threatened more strikes. The recent attacks on Iran, which mainly targeted air defenses, were likely meant to prepare for a larger operation, possibly on the ground in the Islamic Republic. Such a move by the U.S. and Israel is guaranteed to reignite the war.

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