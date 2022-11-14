TPC #986: Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Glyphosate)

TPC #986 is with a brilliant researcher and author of Toxic Legacy, Dr. Stephanie Seneff.





Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer

Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge,

Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and MS, EE

and PhD degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.

Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and

micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special

emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral,

sulfur. Since 2008, she has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed

journal papers on these topics. She is the author of a book on

glyphosate, titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is

Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which was released by

Chelsea Green publishers on July 1 2021. This book was selected by

Kirkus Reviews as one of the best non-fiction books of 2021.





