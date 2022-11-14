Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TPC #986: Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Glyphosate)
21 views
channel image
Tommy's Podcast
Published 15 days ago |

TPC #986 is with a brilliant researcher and author of Toxic Legacy, Dr. Stephanie Seneff.


Website: https://stephanieseneff.net/


Her book: https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Legacy-Weedkiller-Glyphosate-Environment/dp/B095L44NHC


Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer 

Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, 

Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and MS, EE 

and PhD degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. 

   Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and 

micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special 

emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, 

sulfur. Since 2008, she has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed 

journal papers on these topics.  She is the author of a book on 

glyphosate, titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is 

Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which was released by 

Chelsea Green publishers on July 1 2021. This book was selected by 

Kirkus Reviews as one of the best non-fiction books of 2021.


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC


Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8


CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast


My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast


GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast


Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast


Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast


Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff


Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket