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THE KIDS ARE NOT OK
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2823 views • April 12, 2022
The latest science published by the CDC has sounded the alarm on a raging mental health crisis among teens. What it didn’t mention were the pro-lockdowners, including its very own agency, who contributed to this American tragedy. Was it a forgivable mistake in hindsight? The facts are not so kind.
#Lockdowns
POSTED: April 12, 2022
#Lockdowns
POSTED: April 12, 2022
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