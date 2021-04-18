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Ep.201.3 | Soundbites - The real cause of mad cow disease
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50 views • April 18, 2021
#Adrian # health #
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For the full episode:
https://youtu.be/rFbkEZEb3A0
Other soundbites from this episode:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/18/soundbites-from-episode-201-interview-with-dawn-lester-and-david-parker-what-really-makes-you-ill/
Back in April last year I incorporated into my video an interview Dawn and David did with Andy Kaufman. I am so pleased in this episode to bring you my interview with Dawn Lester and David Parker, the researchers and authors of What Really Makes you Ill? why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.Please excuse the sound, we had buzzing, much more echo and my audio was too low. I have done what I can within my current skill set and available time to make it better.
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback - note As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases: https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
Their website is worth a visit:
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
For the full episode:
https://youtu.be/rFbkEZEb3A0
Other soundbites from this episode:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/18/soundbites-from-episode-201-interview-with-dawn-lester-and-david-parker-what-really-makes-you-ill/
Back in April last year I incorporated into my video an interview Dawn and David did with Andy Kaufman. I am so pleased in this episode to bring you my interview with Dawn Lester and David Parker, the researchers and authors of What Really Makes you Ill? why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.Please excuse the sound, we had buzzing, much more echo and my audio was too low. I have done what I can within my current skill set and available time to make it better.
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback - note As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases: https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
Their website is worth a visit:
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/
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