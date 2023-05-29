Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fda-panel-pushes-risky-rsv-shot-for-pregnant-mothers/
An advisory panel to the FDA has recently voted in favor of a vaccine for RSV. Despite some safety signals of fetal demise, the advisors green-lit the new shot for pregnant women, taking a wait and see approach for safety monitoring.
#RSV #Myocarditis #FDA
