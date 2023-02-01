Suffering with Grace, TRUE Christ-Following Behavior, & Biblical Marriage in Titus

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Leap for joy in suffering! Well, I (Leanna) am suffering in this video and we discuss environmental illness and chronic illness a bit in this video.
Also:
- How Dave studies, working full-time.
- Looking at Titus 2
- Young's Literal Translation
- "Don't even pray for these people."
Our book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books
How I study the deep things: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HOyTRg6CPJin/
Free microwave sickness remedy: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/free-microwave-sickness-remedy--diy-homeopathy--ehs-treatment