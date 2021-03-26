Lords of the New Church "Open Your Eyes" (LIVE) 1984



aka: Stiv Bators = 33 (Chaldean) This dude broke protocol with this song, and got himself killed.



Video games train the kids for war. Army chic in high-fashion

Stores. Law and order's done their job. Prisons filled while

The rich still rob. Assassination politics. Violence rules

Within' our nation's midst. Well ignorance is their power tool.

You'll only know what they want you to know. The television

Cannot lie. Controlling media with smokescreen eyes. Nuclear

Politicians picture show. The acting's lousy but the blind don't

Know. They scare us all with threats of war. So we forget

Just how bad things are. You taste the fear when you're all

Alone. They gonna git'cha when you're on your own. The silence

Of conspiracy. Slaughtered on the altar of apathy. You gotta

Wake up from your sleep. 'Cause meek inherits earth... six feet

Deep.

Open your eyes see the lies right in front of ya.

Open your eyes...



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.