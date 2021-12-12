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ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΚΑΝΕΙ ΤΟ 5G ΣΤΗ ΦΥΣΗ (στα πουλια εδω)
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669 views • December 12, 2021
CREDITS https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Η Λα Κουίντα Κολούμνα (ομάδα επιστημόνων) που μας έχει διαφωτίσει
για πολλά, δείχνει εδώ ένα φρικτό συμβάν το οποίο σχολιάζει επεξηγηματικά ο Δρ. Χοζέ Λούις Σεβιλιάνο.
Οταν το 5G ακτινοβολεί πάνω στα ψαρόνια, αποπροσανατολίζονται,
πέφτουν, πεθαίνουν... ένα δείγμα πώς δρα η ακτινοβολία της σατανικής
αυτής τεχνολογίας, σε ανθρώπους αλλά και σε ζώα ...
Αδιαμφισβήτητα φονικό και εξοντωτικό για όλα τα έμβια στον πλανήτη!
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Tα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
Η Λα Κουίντα Κολούμνα (ομάδα επιστημόνων) που μας έχει διαφωτίσει
για πολλά, δείχνει εδώ ένα φρικτό συμβάν το οποίο σχολιάζει επεξηγηματικά ο Δρ. Χοζέ Λούις Σεβιλιάνο.
Οταν το 5G ακτινοβολεί πάνω στα ψαρόνια, αποπροσανατολίζονται,
πέφτουν, πεθαίνουν... ένα δείγμα πώς δρα η ακτινοβολία της σατανικής
αυτής τεχνολογίας, σε ανθρώπους αλλά και σε ζώα ...
Αδιαμφισβήτητα φονικό και εξοντωτικό για όλα τα έμβια στον πλανήτη!
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Tα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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