GLENN BECK | BREAKING POINT? How Today’s Bank Crisis is SCARILY Similar to 2008

BREAKING POINT? How Today’s Bank Crisis is SCARILY Similar to 2008

In 2007, 25 banks failed and needed to be bailed out. The damage totaled 526 BILLION DOLLARS, over a 12 month period. But today’s bank crisis isn’t too far behind.

In this clip, Glenn shares today’s banking crisis numbers that seem to be SCARILY similar to 2007, before the 2008 crisis hit.





What do these numbers mean, how is the Federal Reserve to blame, and what’s coming next for America’s economic outlook? Glenn discusses it all in this clip…

