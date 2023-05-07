GLENN BECK | BREAKING POINT? How Today’s Bank Crisis is SCARILY Similar to 2008

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING POINT? How Today’s Bank Crisis is SCARILY Similar to 2008
In 2007, 25 banks failed and needed to be bailed out. The damage totaled 526 BILLION DOLLARS, over a 12 month period. But today’s bank crisis isn’t too far behind.
In this clip, Glenn shares today’s banking crisis numbers that seem to be SCARILY similar to 2007, before the 2008 crisis hit.
What do these numbers mean, how is the Federal Reserve to blame, and what’s coming next for America’s economic outlook? Glenn discusses it all in this clip…
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV