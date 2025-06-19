How the EU Manufactures Misinformation with Norman Lewis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 18, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-the-eu-...
Dr Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology and a visiting research fellow for MCC Brussels. Today he joins us to discuss his new report, "Manufacturing Misinformation: The EU-funded propaganda war against free speech," detailing how the European Commission is attempting to regulate the boundaries of legitimate public debate in Europe through a covert campaign of linguistic control and censorship.
