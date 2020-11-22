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What Are The The Seven Trumpets and God's Wrath?
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60 views • November 22, 2020
"What Are The The Seven Trumpets and God's Wrath?" is a video for people who wish to learn about prophecy relating to the end of the world.
The film explores the difference between the seven trumpets of revelation, marking a period of Great Tribulation on Earth, and the 7 vials of God's wrath which are poured out after Jesus' return.
Many people confuse these two periods and say that Christians will be raptured before both occur, when scripture shows that God allows His church to go through the tribulation... but that we should pray that we may be worthy to escape his Wrath.
The film explores the difference between the seven trumpets of revelation, marking a period of Great Tribulation on Earth, and the 7 vials of God's wrath which are poured out after Jesus' return.
Many people confuse these two periods and say that Christians will be raptured before both occur, when scripture shows that God allows His church to go through the tribulation... but that we should pray that we may be worthy to escape his Wrath.
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