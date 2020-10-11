Vaxxed II: The People's Truth

Before you EVER let anyone stick a needle in you or your child's arm under the pretense of protecting your health, do yourself a favor by watching this banned documentary. You will hear people just like you and me talk about things that are actively being covered-up by the mainstream propaganda media and all of the Giant Tech companies that were hatched by the CIA, including, but not limited to Google, Facebook, and Twitter. It provides valuable information that is extremely relevant to what's going on right now with the ruling elite's rush to forcibly vaccinate every person in the world. It's truly sad that here in the "Land of The Free" we are no longer permitted to weigh the value of information in a free marketplace of ideas. Instead, the Ministry of Truth gets to decide what we see and hear, just like Orwell imagined it one day would in his dystopic novel, 1984.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...