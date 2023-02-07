CCP Threatens America Over Downed Balloon; Biden Admin Gives Death Blow to Chinese Industry

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp Feb 6, 2023

The CCP is threatening the United States with “resolute action” after the Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country, and passed through the American heartland. The CCP claims the balloon was a civilian craft, yet the Pentagon said it had information suggesting otherwise.

Meanwhile, a trade war is underway between the United States and China, and recent moves from the Biden administration may set back Chinese military development by decades. While the issue hasn’t received heavy attention over the last several months, for the CCP this could be one of the major points of conflict feeding into current tensions.