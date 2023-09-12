The Lamb of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 10 2023

In This Chapter of Revelation, the Lord Jesus Christ is Described as the Lion of the Tribe of Juda and Also as a Lamb as it Had Been Slained. Only the Lamb of God is Qualified to Open the Book with the Seven Seals Which Will Unleash Judgement on the Earth. The Shedding of Innocent Lamb's Blood is a Theme Throughout the Bible. In Genesis Paradise is Lost, But in Revelation Paradise is Regained.

