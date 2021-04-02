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MOTHER VICTIMIZED BY 'COVID CRAZY' JUDGE
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230 views • April 02, 2021
MOTHER VICTIMIZED BY ‘COVID CRAZY’ JUDGE
Covid safety has been abused as a tool for legal overreach since the pandemic started, even inside custody battles. Mother of five, Melanie Joseph, gave Del the shocking details of how a Florida judge suspended shared custody of her son, under the guise of protecting the child's safety during the pandemic.
#MelanieJoseph #CovidSafety #CovidParenting #JudgeDaleCohen #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
Covid safety has been abused as a tool for legal overreach since the pandemic started, even inside custody battles. Mother of five, Melanie Joseph, gave Del the shocking details of how a Florida judge suspended shared custody of her son, under the guise of protecting the child's safety during the pandemic.
#MelanieJoseph #CovidSafety #CovidParenting #JudgeDaleCohen #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
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