Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Candace Owens: Who REALLY Runs America?
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1382 Subscribers
88 views
Published Yesterday

(Mar 8, 2024) “This PUPPET PRESIDENCY is nothing short of infuriating for the public to have to sit here and watch.”


“We know that he does not have the mental faculties to lead. And therefore, there must exist a shadow government. Right? And we want to know who that shadow government is.”


Reaction To Biden's State of The Union Speech w/ Candace Owens & Chris Cuomo | PBD Podcast | Ep. 378: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UywlVtJiHrk&t=2314s


Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v4i1rf9-candace-owens-asks-what-all-americans-want-to-know.html

Keywords
current eventspoliticsstate of the unionpresidentamericajoe bidenshadow governmentpuppetcandace owenspbd podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket