Candace Owens: Who REALLY Runs America?

(Mar 8, 2024) “This PUPPET PRESIDENCY is nothing short of infuriating for the public to have to sit here and watch.”
“We know that he does not have the mental faculties to lead. And therefore, there must exist a shadow government. Right? And we want to know who that shadow government is.”
Reaction To Biden's State of The Union Speech w/ Candace Owens & Chris Cuomo | PBD Podcast | Ep. 378: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UywlVtJiHrk&t=2314s
Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v4i1rf9-candace-owens-asks-what-all-americans-want-to-know.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.