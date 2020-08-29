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20-year Legal Battle Recovers $53 Million Temple Lands
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19 views • August 29, 2020
After more than 20 years of legal struggle the Sundara Varadaraja Perumal Mandir temple at Virugambakkam in Chennai has proven through the Court the illegal encroachment and attempted land grab of Temple lands worth over 400 crores rupees ($53 million USD).
The Hindu Munnani and Temple Worshippers Society showed that 15 acres belonging to the Temple had been obtained by forged documents and fraudulent manner.
The illegally obtained records have been cancelled.
The Sundara Varadaraja Perumal Mandir at Virugambakkam in Chennai is more than 800 years old. It is administered by the Tamilnadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department which to date has been embroiled in many atrocities against Hindu temples including the encroachment of temple lands and disappearing temple Deities and artifacts.
In the 18th century, Sunguvar Brahmins had gifted 15 acres of land known as ‘Mettu Kulam’ (upper pond) to the Virugambakkam temple for the purpose of distributing free water to devotees during the summer and other seasons. (Organiser) In 1997 certain political aspirants tried to grab the said 15 acres of land to build another religion’s religious building.
A legal battle lasting more than 2 decades and involving forged documents, maps, and land registration references dating back nearly 150 years has now been brought to a close.
Hindus really need a central register record for the very existence, and ongoings of Hindu Temples and all administrative and religious rights and activities. Visit Nithyanandapedia.org for insight on preserving the world’s oldest living civilization.
In her order, the District Magistrate said “All claimants have failed to prove their right at the time of Revision survey and resettlement and Town survey operations...There is no legal heir certificate...which had to be produced”.
Mr. Sankar involved in the case for the Temple said, “We will claim our ownership soon and remove all the encroachments. Neither the Courts nor the DM…[ordered] action against people who claimed temple land with forged documents. Why they failed to order a criminal case against them is baffling. During the pendency of the matter, I had received threats, aborted attacks, [and] luring conciliatory efforts with money offers”. (Organiser)
The attempt to encroach lands of Sundara Varadaraja Perumal Mandir is just one among the hundreds of temple lands which have been similarly encroached and legalised using forged documents.
(27 August 2020)
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The Hindu Munnani and Temple Worshippers Society showed that 15 acres belonging to the Temple had been obtained by forged documents and fraudulent manner.
The illegally obtained records have been cancelled.
The Sundara Varadaraja Perumal Mandir at Virugambakkam in Chennai is more than 800 years old. It is administered by the Tamilnadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department which to date has been embroiled in many atrocities against Hindu temples including the encroachment of temple lands and disappearing temple Deities and artifacts.
In the 18th century, Sunguvar Brahmins had gifted 15 acres of land known as ‘Mettu Kulam’ (upper pond) to the Virugambakkam temple for the purpose of distributing free water to devotees during the summer and other seasons. (Organiser) In 1997 certain political aspirants tried to grab the said 15 acres of land to build another religion’s religious building.
A legal battle lasting more than 2 decades and involving forged documents, maps, and land registration references dating back nearly 150 years has now been brought to a close.
Hindus really need a central register record for the very existence, and ongoings of Hindu Temples and all administrative and religious rights and activities. Visit Nithyanandapedia.org for insight on preserving the world’s oldest living civilization.
In her order, the District Magistrate said “All claimants have failed to prove their right at the time of Revision survey and resettlement and Town survey operations...There is no legal heir certificate...which had to be produced”.
Mr. Sankar involved in the case for the Temple said, “We will claim our ownership soon and remove all the encroachments. Neither the Courts nor the DM…[ordered] action against people who claimed temple land with forged documents. Why they failed to order a criminal case against them is baffling. During the pendency of the matter, I had received threats, aborted attacks, [and] luring conciliatory efforts with money offers”. (Organiser)
The attempt to encroach lands of Sundara Varadaraja Perumal Mandir is just one among the hundreds of temple lands which have been similarly encroached and legalised using forged documents.
(27 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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