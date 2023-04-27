Michael Yon - Advertisement for Chinese Invasion of America

From #MichaelYon https://michaelyon.locals.com/upost/3915072/must-see-advertisement-for-chinese-invasion-of-america

MUST See — Advertisement for Chinese Invasion of America

27 April 2023

Panama, Central America

These sorts of messages fly around in many languages. The route described is accurate. The information is reasonably accurate. About as accurate as a Lonely Planet guide. Not inaccurate other than omissions of malaria, dengue, etc.

