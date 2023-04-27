Michael Yon - Advertisement for Chinese Invasion of America

From #MichaelYon https://michaelyon.locals.com/upost/3915072/must-see-advertisement-for-chinese-invasion-of-america
MUST See — Advertisement for Chinese Invasion of America
27 April 2023
Panama, Central America
These sorts of messages fly around in many languages. The route described is accurate. The information is reasonably accurate. About as accurate as a Lonely Planet guide. Not inaccurate other than omissions of malaria, dengue, etc.
Please share far and wide.
https://michaelyon.locals.com/upost/39
