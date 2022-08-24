✌️Song Of The Times

Under The Globalists Agenda we are nothing but wage slaves.

💰 💪🏼 Thrivalism....... we will Thrive and be happy.

#NesaraGesara

I wrote the song 'Wage Slaves' way back in 2003 and the lyrics will make more sense to most today. More people are becoming aware of the total corruption and control that has been programmed into us from birth.... even our Great Grandparents were programmed. I hope you enjoy the song.... rock it up and play it live at your gigs if you are a musician.



See more below ☕👇

Moon Talks from 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Pull The Weeds (arrest the criminals)

https://rumble.com/v1gqeo1-the-corrupt-are-just-weeds.html

Armour Of God Series - combined, they are course in awakening.

Here is #5 of 7 videos - https://rumble.com/v128lnz-waking-up-the-lion-in-you..html

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."



