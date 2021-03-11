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GAME, SET, MATCH - It's Mind-Blowing!!!
True Thoughts
True Thoughts
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The Reality of the Life we are living everyday ever since. It's just Mind-Blowing!!!

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"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest." --- Luke 8:17

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"Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

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