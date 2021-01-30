© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 11: "Rescue Mission"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • January 30, 2021
In this episode Zidkenu's physical condition of Peripheral Nueropathy takes over live on air, providing the vehicle to give a vivid description of the severe physical symptoms he has to endure to carry out this rescue mission, and what happens when friends and family don't understand. Another crucial look at the danger of the mRNA vaccine, Trump, Biden, China, AI, Quantum, the Bible, and more. Mr. Z has declined to allow the video performance to accompany the live performance show which was edited minimally for time. This show aired live on American Freedom Radio 11/23/20.
Due to these spinal issues, censorship issues plus the covid lockdown situation, our video production and upload capabilities to all platforms has been delayed but never halted. The good news is the result proves the value of these programs tend to increase with the passage of time so the material never sounds dated.
Mr. Zidkenu is improving at press time, and our producer informs us we are still fully expecting to begin airing on a new network soon. I won't share more than I should but I could. So please check out http://www.zidkenu.com for updates.
Thank you for listening and subscribing and feel free to share far and wide any or all of Zidkenu, always.
Due to these spinal issues, censorship issues plus the covid lockdown situation, our video production and upload capabilities to all platforms has been delayed but never halted. The good news is the result proves the value of these programs tend to increase with the passage of time so the material never sounds dated.
Mr. Zidkenu is improving at press time, and our producer informs us we are still fully expecting to begin airing on a new network soon. I won't share more than I should but I could. So please check out http://www.zidkenu.com for updates.
Thank you for listening and subscribing and feel free to share far and wide any or all of Zidkenu, always.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.