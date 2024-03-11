Create New Account
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Speaks Out
Marjory Wildcraft
Published 17 hours ago

The material presented in this interview is very difficult.  Max Lowen is a survival of Satanic Ritual Abuse.  Her abuserers are the people in the highest offices in our world.  Presidents, Popes, CEO's of major corporations, famous actors...   If you aren't aware of how these people get into the high offices they are in, this interview will explain.   Listen to her firsthand experience of what they do, how they do it, and why.  

Keywords
politicssatanismglobal cult

