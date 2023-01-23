THE POPE ISN'T THE VOICE OF GOD #1810

Link from Today's Show:
Send Silver a letter:
Joe Farrell
403 Eustice St
Cedar Hill Tx 75104
Follow Coach on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CoachDaveLIVEOfficial
Denomination: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/denomination
Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt+5&version=KJV
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.