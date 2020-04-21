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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
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166 views • April 21, 2020
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Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
#N3 #DrRashidButtar #Coronavirus
http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN
https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicin...
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https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar
Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here:
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Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
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SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW!
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Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5
Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once
Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM
Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here
The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty
Restore YOUR Online Privacy here:
https://HideWithGary.com
Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF !
Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here:
http://PrepareWithGary.com
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http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi
http://NextNewsNetwork.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
#N3 #DrRashidButtar #Coronavirus
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