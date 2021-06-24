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EXPOSING SHOCKING LIES AT THE JAB CENTRE
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50 views • June 24, 2021
EXPOSING SHOCKING LIES AT THE JAB CENTRE
Quote: "I decided to go to a local pop up jab centre and ask questions to the staff to see if they were giving accurate information to members of the public so that informed consent could be given. I've edited this version down, added a few subtitles and linked in official data to expose the lies being told. For full transparency you can find the full unedited version here - https://youtu.be/I7wIRnCt36M ~ Pop Up Jab Clinic in Brinnington, Stockport"
Quote: "I decided to go to a local pop up jab centre and ask questions to the staff to see if they were giving accurate information to members of the public so that informed consent could be given. I've edited this version down, added a few subtitles and linked in official data to expose the lies being told. For full transparency you can find the full unedited version here - https://youtu.be/I7wIRnCt36M ~ Pop Up Jab Clinic in Brinnington, Stockport"
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