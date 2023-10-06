Prime Minister pushing VAXX poison, sausage and fake Elvis

"Govt kicks off flu and Covid vaccination campaign"

Mar 31, 2023

"Prime Minister Chris Hipkins rolled up his sleeves in Upper Hutt today to get his shots and encourage other Kiwis to do the same."

"Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result.

I’m in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don’t want to pass it on to anyone, so I’ll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test.

I’ll try to keep up as many campaign engagements remotely as I can.

Thanks to all of Labours great volunteers and supporters who I know will keep our campaign going in my absence. There’s a lot at stake this election, and I’ll be working doubly hard when I can get back out there to make sure Labour is re-elected."

October 1, 2023

Mirrored - bootcamp

