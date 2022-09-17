Create New Account
Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio
Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio.  STUNNING sunrise, very colorful with fantastic clouds.  And it was Sunday morning.


My Help Comes from the Lord

A Song of Ascents.

121     I lift up my eyes to the hills.
    From where does my help come?
2 My help comes from the Lord,
    who made heaven and earth.

3 He will not let your foot be moved;
    he who keeps you will not slumber.
4 Behold, he who keeps Israel
    will neither slumber nor sleep.

5 The Lord is your keeper;
    the Lord is your shade on your right hand.
6 The sun shall not strike you by day,
    nor the moon by night.

7 The Lord will keep you from all evil;
    he will keep your life.
8 The Lord will keep
    your going out and your coming in
    from this time forth and forevermore.




