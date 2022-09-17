Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio. STUNNING sunrise, very colorful with fantastic clouds. And it was Sunday morning.





My Help Comes from the Lord

A Song of Ascents.

121 I lift up my eyes to the hills.

From where does my help come?

2 My help comes from the Lord,

who made heaven and earth.

3 He will not let your foot be moved;

he who keeps you will not slumber.

4 Behold, he who keeps Israel

will neither slumber nor sleep.

5 The Lord is your keeper;

the Lord is your shade on your right hand.

6 The sun shall not strike you by day,

nor the moon by night.

7 The Lord will keep you from all evil;

he will keep your life.

8 The Lord will keep

your going out and your coming in

from this time forth and forevermore.











