Why the age of grace was needed and works. 26-3-27

It is because we all have natural limitations as the apostle Paul points out in Romans chapter 6 verse 19, “I am speaking in human terms, because of your natural limitations.” Part of these natural limitations I see as mankind’s sin nature. But, as a believer, when your sin nature reveals itself, you should realize you have turmoil and adjust accordingly. Matthew chapter 12 verse 25 states, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.” In other words, don’t let your house become divided, but if you do, the Holy Spirit should help you get it back together. First Corinthians chapter 2 verse 12 states, “Now we have received not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is from God, that we might understand the gifts bestowed on us by God.” Have a great day.